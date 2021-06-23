ECNEC okays Tk 15.51b Gazipur, Tangail infrastructure projects



From her Bangabhaban official residence, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually presiding over the ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in city on Tuesday.

ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over it from her official Ganabhaban residence while ministers, state ministers, planning commission members and secretaries concerned joined the meeting at NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area. Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said that a total of 10 projects were approved involving an overall cost of Tk 4,166.61 crore.

"Of the total project cost, Tk 4,125.82 crore will come from the government exchequer while the remaining Tk 40.79 crore will come as project assistance," he said. Of the 10 approved projects, seven are new, three others are revised projects.

Mannan said the Gazipur district rural infrastructure development project will be implemented at a cost of Tk 685 crore while the rural infrastructure development project in Tangail will be implemented for Tk 865.64 crore.

The main components of Gazipur district infrastructure project includes widening and development of 65.74 kilometer upazila road, 91.03 kilometer Union Parishad road, development and widening, 287.12 kilometer village road, besides construction of 5 bridges and 2 growth centers.

The main components of Tangail district project include development and widening of 20.04 kilometer upazila road, development and widening of 73.33 kilometer Union Parishad road, development of 597.11 kilometer village road, rehabilitation of 147.57 kilometer road, construction of 24 small bridges and 26 growth centers.

The planning minister said the ECNEC meeting also approved a Tk 261.34 crore project to supply safe water and improving sanitation facilities in rural areas of Gopalganj. Mannan said it has included piped water supply in some part of the project area.

Terming this project as a "giant step forward" towards turning villages into towns, he said that the government wants to ensure power, safe drinking water, improved health, sanitation, education and other infrastructures at rural level.

"This is a historic step and will have far reaching impact on poverty alleviation," he added adding the cost of the safe water and sanitation project of Gopalganj district' has been estimated at Tk 261.34 crore.

The other projects are include: repair of the damaged Kabirhat-Chamir Munsirhat-Sonaimuri road under Noakhali Road Division and the Senbagh-Begumganj Gasfield-Sonaimuri Road development project at a cost Tk 371.16 crore.

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change will implement 'Innovation of high quality agar resin storage technology in whole trees' at a cost of Tk 67.92 crore.

The ECNEC has approved a Department of Energy and Mineral Resources titled 'Construction of gas distribution pipeline network in Rangpur, Nilphamari, Pirganj city and adjoining areas' at a cost of Tk 258.11 crore. The project will be implemented from July 2021 to December 2023.

A revised project of the Department of Road Transport and Highways has been approved titled 'Support to Joydebpur-Devgram-Bhulta-Madanpur Road (Dhaka Bypass)' under PPP framework.

The ECNEC also approved a project titled 'Development of Bangladesh University of Professionals (Phase I)'. Its original cost was Tk 805.69 crore but it has been increased by Tk 90.73 crore to Tk 896.52 crore.



















