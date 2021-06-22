USAID launches $17m 5-year flagship clean energy project in BD

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched a $17 million five-year, flagship clean project in Bangladesh to improve access to affordable, reliable, sustainable energy systems and promote transparent and efficient energy markets here.

USAID Mission Director Derrick S. Brown and Chairman of Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA) of Bangladesh Mohammad Alauddin jointly inaugurated the project on Monday titled 'Bangladesh Advancing Development Growth Through Energy (BADGE)', an US Embassy press release said.

BADGE is one of USAID's main activities to accelerate clean energy and net zero strategies in Bangladesh and achieve Asia EDGE's goals across the Indo-Pacific region.

"Through the BADGE activity, we aim to improve access to affordable, reliable, sustainable energy systems and promote transparent and efficient energy markets," Derrick S. Brown said while launching the project.

During his April last visit here, US Special Presidential

Envoy for Climate John Kerry highlighted the project while he met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The event titled 'US- Bangladesh Climate Mitigation and Energy Cooperation - Launch of USAID BADGE program' elaborated the details of the USAID's BADGE project to key energy stakeholders, it added.

Brown said the US sees tremendous opportunity in powering countries like Bangladesh with clean energy.

BADGE will expand Bangladesh's access to affordable clean energy, support clean energy entrepreneurship, foster transparent and efficient energy markets and advance innovation, according to the USAID.

The activity aims to create an enabling environment for development of advanced energy technologies, high performing energy institutions, increased regional energy trade and transparent and best-valued energy procurement in Bangladesh.

It is also a part of USAID's recently launched 'Energizing a Net-Zero Asia' initiative that comprises seven new next-generation clean energy programmes, totaling more than $200 million, to establish foundations for a net-zero energy grids in Asia, the release said.





