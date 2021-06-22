69 judges get promoted

Sixty-nine judges, including 11 additional district and sessions' judges to the posts of district and sessions' judges and 58 joint district judges to the additional district and sessions' judges, have been given promotion on the advice from the Supreme Court.

Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a gazette notification on Monday in this regard.

The new district judges will get salaries and allowances under Bangladesh Judicial Service (Salary and Allowances) Order, 2016 in first grade and additional district and sessions judges will get in second grade, said in a press release issued by Md Rezaul Karim, Public Relation Officer of the Law Ministry.

The Ministry has asked the newly promoted judicial officers to discharge their duties from their present posts and they will have to join their new posts by June 27.

Among the promoted district judges-Ishrat Jahan, additional district judge of Bogra, has been posted as judge of human trafficking tribunal of Rangpur; Shahana Haque, additional districts judge of Manikganj, as special judge of special judge court of Tangail; Md Golam Faruque, chief judicial magistrate of Natore, as judge of cyber tribunal in Barishal; Tania Kamal, chief judicial magistrate of Habiganj, as judge of women and children repression prevention tribunal Manikganj; Md Hasanuzzaman, chief judicial magistrate of Jhenaidah, as judge of women and children repression prevention tribunal in Rajshahi; Zakir Hossain Khan, director of the anti-corruption commission, as district judge in the same position. Rokshana Begum Happy, additional district judge of Dhaka, as judge of women and children repression prevention tribunal in Gazipur; Md Ashraful Alam, chief judicial magistrate of Gazipur, as director of national human rights commission; Md Mehdi Hasan Talukdar, additional district judge of Naogaon, as judge of women and children repression prevention tribunal in Panchagarh; Sabera Sultana Khan, additional district judge of Brhammanbaria, as judge of special judge court in Mymensingh; Mohammad Abdur Rahim, chief judicial magistrate of Feni, as judge of women and children repression prevention tribunal in Cox's Bazar.







