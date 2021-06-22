Probe body summons ex-BB DG SK Sur, Moniruzzaman

The probe committee formed by the Bangladesh Bank to investigate irregularities and corruption in the financial institutions has summoned two former deputy governors (DG) of the central bank - SK Sur Chowdhury and SM Moniruzzaman to appear for giving their statements about the corruption allegations against them.

The two retired high officials of the central bank have been asked to face the committee on Tuesday [today] at the bank, according to officials concerned.

The probe body members have already met with some present and former officials of the central bank and chairmen and managing directors of different financial institutions separately to reveal the irregularities and corruption in the financial institutions.

Following the directives of the High Court, the central bank formed the probe committee led by its Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman on February 17 this year.

In a judgment given on December 17, 2020, the High Court asked the authorities to bring the central bank officials into accounts for the corruption and irregularities in the banks and financial institutions.

The probe body comprising retired bureaucrats and judges has been assigned to find out the reasons for and persons involved in the irregularities and acts of corruption in the country's banks and financial institutions including the Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company Limited (BIFCL).

According to the officials, names of SK Sur Chowdhury and SM Moniruzzaman has come to fore in the confessional statement of Rashedul Haque, former managing director of International Leasing.





