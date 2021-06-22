Bogura Judge asked over phone to grant bail to AL leader

A man phoned Bogura District and Sessions Judge three times claiming that he was the assistant military secretary of the President, asking him to grant bail to Rashedul Islam Raja, a leader of Santahar Upazila Awami League, in a case filed for misappropriating fertilizers worth Tk 1.53 crore.

In the case, the High Court on Monday rejected the plea of Rashedul, seeking bail observing that the phone call was made fraudulently.

During the hearing on the petition, the matter came to light to the virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice SM Mozibur Rahman.

Rashedul is now in jail. Lawyer ZI Khan Panna argued for Rashedul while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin represented the state.

On February 4 in 2019, the HC asked the Anti-Corruption Commission to explain why Rashedul should not be granted bail in the case.

Bogura District and Sessions Judge Court rejected Rashedul's bail petition on September 24 last year and on January 24 this year.

In the order, the Bogura district judge said a man phoned him three times as the assistant military secretary named Colonel Raju Ahmed between September 19 and 24 last year, asking him to grant bail to accused Rashedul.

The man told the judge that if he denied the bail, the President would become furious and he would lose his job.

Later, the judge informed about the phone call to the Superintendent of Police of Bogura.

After inquiring about the matter, the SP informed the judge that the telephone number was not a number of the President's office.











