AL’s Nur Uddin wins Laksmipur-2 by-polls

Ruling Awami League candidate Nur Uddin Chowdhury has won the by-election to Lakshmipur-2 constituency held on Monday defeating Jatiya Party candidate Shaikh Md Faiz Ullah.

Nur Uddin got 1,22,557 votes to win the polls while his only rival Shaikh Faiz Ullah got only 1,868 votes.

After counting the votes, returning officer Dulal Talukder declared Nur Uddin as elected.

Earlier on the day, the voting of the by-election

began at 8:00am in 136 centres of the constituency through electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The seat became vacant since January 28 when local lawmaker Mohammad Shahid Islam, also known as Kazi Papul, was sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment by a Kuwait court for criminal offences involving moral turpitude.

Along with EVMs, traditional ballot-voting was going on in six union parishad polls in Ramgati and Kamalnagar upazilas. Incessant rain in the district since morning has increased the risk of voters' absence at the centres.

The by-election to Lakshmipur 2 constituency as well as regular polls to 204 Union Parishads (UPs) and two municipalities are underway on Monday amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The election to the UPs and the Lakshmipur by-polls were scheduled for April 11 but they were postponed due to the worsening pandemic situation.

The regional election officer of Cumilla is acting as the returning officer of the Lakshmipur 2 by-polls.

According to a recent gazette issued by the Parliament Secretariat, Papul became ineligible to remain an MP under the Article 66 (1) of the constitution as he was sentenced by a Kuwaiti criminal court to four years' rigorous imprisonment.

Papul is currently in a Kuwait jail after he was arrested there in June last year on charges of human trafficking, residency visa trading and money laundering.







