2 killed, 13 others injured in clashes during UP polls

Two people were killed and at least 13 others injured in Bhola, Barishal and Patuakhali during the union parishad election on Monday.

Elections to some 204 union parishads and by-polls to Laxmipur-2 ended on Monday afternoon amid violence and untoward incidents.

Our Bhola Correspondent added that a man was shot dead during clashes between supporters of two candidates vying for Hazariganj Union Parishad seat in Bhola's Charfesson Upazila.

The man was identified as 25-year-old Monir, son of local resident Bashir Ullah. Two others were injured in the violence that took place around 11 am near the Char Fakira Primary School in Ward-5.

The clash broke out between supporters of Ward-5 member candidates Yasin and Yunus Sikdar. Locals say the two sides were locked in clashes over attempts to gain influence over the polling centre areas.

Monir was shot during the clash and taken to the Charfesson Upazila Health Complex, where he later died.

His death was confirmed by Dr Shovon Bashak, a health official at the complex.

Police fired two 12 rounds of bullets to stop the clash between the candidates'

supporters, said Bhola Superintendent of Police Md Kaiser. But no one was killed in the police fire, he said.

Our Barishal Correspondent added that an elderly man was killed in Gournadi upazila of Barishal on Monday during the union parishad election. The deceased was idenified as Mouji Ali Mridha, 65.

Barishal range DIG SM Akhteruzzaman said a chase and counter chase happened on the field of Kamalapur Government Primary School centre at 2:30pm.

The violence broke out outside the polling centre. At one stage, Mridha was critically injured in cocktail explosion.

He was rushed to Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.

Our Patuakhali Correspondent added that at least 10 people including a chairman candidate were injured in an attack while the supporters of Boat symbol tried to occupy a centre in Bauphal upazila.

Witnesses said the followers of the Boat symbol attacked some agents of another candidate with the symbol Spectacles over taking control of the centre. The attackers hacked the agents indiscriminately.

Later, additional police and RAB members took the situation under control.

Spectacle symbol chairman candidate Mohiuddin Lavlu alleged, "After the incident, my agents have been driven away from the polling centre."





