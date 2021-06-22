AL bags 18, Ind 2 out of 20 UP seats

In the first phase, elections to 204 Union Parishads of 41 upazilas of 13 districts have been completed on Monday.

Until the last news was received, the unofficial results of 20 unions were announced. Of these, 2 independent candidates

and 18 Awami League candidates won.

Awami League has won eight seats in Patuakhali and independent candidates have won one seat in Baufal.

Baufal Upazila Election Officer Selim Reza announced the names of the winners.







