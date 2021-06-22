Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 1:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Long route buses from Dhaka suspended       
Home Front Page

City sees no respite from water logging  

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

Vehicles struggle through a flooded road near Bangabhaban in the capital as moderate rain inundated several areas of the city on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Vehicles struggle through a flooded road near Bangabhaban in the capital as moderate rain inundated several areas of the city on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Dhaka city experienced severe water logging after it recorded only 3 millimetres of rainfall in one hour in the afternoon and it took six hours for the water to recede on Monday.
Although the water receded rapidly at the beginning of the rainy season, but for the last few days prolonged water logging has been observed in the capital.
Torrential monsoon rain swamped many parts of the capital. According to the Meteorological Department, 3 mm rain was recorded at 3:00pm on
Monday afternoon. Due to water logging the city dwellers suffered severe traffic jams and small traders were hit hard.
In city's Purbachal in North Badda locals suffered due to the dilapidated condition of the road. Many vehicles plied the road with the risk of falling into submerged potholes that created horrendous traffic jam for hours.
Water logging also caused traffic jam in Motijheel, the commercial hub of the capital, for about four hours. People's suffering mounted after the office hours. People were seen standing at bus stops for transport for a long time. It took about six hours for the water to recede.
The receding water also left a pile of mud on the roads especially in the Old Town.
Shahinur Rahman, a grocer in the Tantibazar, told the Daily Observer, "Knee-deep water accumulates in front of my shop in light rains. Water also enters the shop and damages goods. Moreover, my sales fall down as customers avoid shopping standing in stagnant water."
The picture of Mirpur, Rampura and Badda areas remained the same as they were the hardest hit water logged areas in the capital and people of those areas were seen wading through ankle-deep water to reach their destinations after the shower relented.
The other affected areas are Sewrapara, Kazipara part of Begum Rokeya Sarani, Agargaon crossing, Bijoy Sarani crossing, Kalabagan, Farmgate, Shegunbagicha, Bijoy Nagari, Motsho Bhaban and Fakirapool areas have also been inundated, reports our correspondent.
A number of vehicles remained stranded at different city streets due to water logging since morning.
The Meteorological Department couldn't provide any relieving information as they predicted the rainfall to continue across the country including Dhaka.
According to the Met Office website, light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at many places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over the southern part of the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Over 93pc RMG workers faced up to 65pc wage cuts: Survey report
USAID launches $17m 5-year flagship clean energy project in BD
69 judges get promoted
Probe body summons ex-BB DG SK Sur, Moniruzzaman
Raisi calls for effective nuclear talks, rules out Biden meet
Bogura Judge asked over phone to grant bail to AL leader
AL’s Nur Uddin wins Laksmipur-2 by-polls
2 killed, 13 others injured in clashes during UP polls


Latest News
Long route buses from Dhaka suspended
New poor from COVID-19 pandemic is temporary: Mannan
RMG factories to remain open in 7 dists
Two girls drowns in Kishoreganj pond
AL candidate wins Laxmipur-2 by-polls
HC questions exclusion of SSC-2016 passed students from admission test
Youth dies from electrocution in Ashulia
No evidences found linking Covid vaccination causes infertility: Experts
Will Smith reveals title of his upcoming memoir, calls it 'labour of love'
Farmer dies falling off tree in Satkhira
Most Read News
Sustainable rural development initiative: Practices and learning of LGSP
A concise understanding on Pakistan - Afghanistan relations
Munia-mania sold out, panicked-Pori Moni’ selling
102 Bangladeshis arrested in Malaysia
Commander of Air Base Bashar,  Air Vice Marshal Md Nazrul Islam
Myanmar rejects UN ruling
Three murdered in three dists
China unhappy with Nepal
DCCI, Vietnam embassy to boost trade cooperation
BD ‘deeply disappointed’ over UNGA resolution on Myanmar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft