City sees no respite from water logging  



Vehicles struggle through a flooded road near Bangabhaban in the capital as moderate rain inundated several areas of the city on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Although the water receded rapidly at the beginning of the rainy season, but for the last few days prolonged water logging has been observed in the capital.

Torrential monsoon rain swamped many parts of the capital. According to the Meteorological Department, 3 mm rain was recorded at 3:00pm on

Monday afternoon. Due to water logging the city dwellers suffered severe traffic jams and small traders were hit hard.

In city's Purbachal in North Badda locals suffered due to the dilapidated condition of the road. Many vehicles plied the road with the risk of falling into submerged potholes that created horrendous traffic jam for hours.

Water logging also caused traffic jam in Motijheel, the commercial hub of the capital, for about four hours. People's suffering mounted after the office hours. People were seen standing at bus stops for transport for a long time. It took about six hours for the water to recede.

The receding water also left a pile of mud on the roads especially in the Old Town.

Shahinur Rahman, a grocer in the Tantibazar, told the Daily Observer, "Knee-deep water accumulates in front of my shop in light rains. Water also enters the shop and damages goods. Moreover, my sales fall down as customers avoid shopping standing in stagnant water."

The picture of Mirpur, Rampura and Badda areas remained the same as they were the hardest hit water logged areas in the capital and people of those areas were seen wading through ankle-deep water to reach their destinations after the shower relented.

The other affected areas are Sewrapara, Kazipara part of Begum Rokeya Sarani, Agargaon crossing, Bijoy Sarani crossing, Kalabagan, Farmgate, Shegunbagicha, Bijoy Nagari, Motsho Bhaban and Fakirapool areas have also been inundated, reports our correspondent.

A number of vehicles remained stranded at different city streets due to water logging since morning.

The Meteorological Department couldn't provide any relieving information as they predicted the rainfall to continue across the country including Dhaka.

According to the Met Office website, light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at many places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over the southern part of the country.







