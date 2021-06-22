Video
C-19 cases jump to 4,636, 78 patients die in a day

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

With the sudden jump of Covid-19 cases the country on Monday saw the highest number of cases in the last 68 days as 4,636 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases at 856,304.
The deadly disease claimed 78 lives during the time, taking the total death to 13,626.
On 14 April, the country recorded the last highest 5,185 coronavirus positive cases.
In the last 24 hours, 2,827 patients were declared free of Covid-19, with a 91.73 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 24,057 samples were tested in 528 labs across the country during the time.
The day's infection rate stood at 19.27 per cent and the overall infection rate 13.48 while the overall mortality rate remained at 1.59 per cent.
Among the latest day's victims, 56 were men and 22 women. Of the victims, 72 died in different hospitals across the country and six others at home.
Moreover, 23 of the deceased were in Dhaka division, 15 in Rajshahi, 14 in Khulna, 11 in Chattogram, nine in Ranpur, three in Barishal, two in Sylhet and one in Mymensingh division.
The country's maiden Covid-19 cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.  
The fast-spreading disease has claimed more than 3,883,000 lives and infected 179,326,000 people across the world till Monday evening, according to worldometer.
As many as 163,886,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


