Pfizer vaccine administering begins

Vaccination programme of Pfizer vaccine began on Monday at three hospitals in the capital.

The centres are Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital and Kurmitola General Hospital. Some 84 people have been vaccinated of Pfizer vaccine at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

"Those who earlier registered through the 'Shurokkha' app but have not yet received a single dose of the vaccine can now take the vaccine.

hose who have been vaccinated today [Monday] will be observed for the next seven to eight days," said Prof Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of BSMMU, during inauguration of the programme.

"In addition to vaccinations, coronavirus prevention requires the use of face masks and maintenance of social distance along with the use of hand sanitizers and frequent washing of hands," he said.

Meanwhile, 106,020 doses of vaccine made by US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech arrived in Bangladesh on May 31.

Besides, administering of Chinese vaccine 'Sinopharm' started on June 19.

Earlier, on January 27, the first experimental application of Covid-19 vaccine with Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine started at Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital. Later, on February 7, the nationwide mass immunization programme started.







