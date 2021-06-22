Dhaka to remain cut off from 7 dists for 7 days

To protect the capital city from coronavirus upsurge, the government on Monday announced a lockdown in seven districts surroundings Dhaka city from Tuesday (June 22) to June 30.

Besides, the week-long lockdown begins in the city and all over Khulna district from today.

Meanwhile, lockdowns is underway in Satkhira, Mongla in Bagerhat, Jessore Municipality, Abhaynagar, Sharsha, Jhikargachha, Kushtia Sadar, Damurhuda in Chuadanga, some wards of Meherpur Municipality, Magura Municipality, Rajshahi City Corporation, Natore Municipality and Singra, Bogra Municipality, Joypurhat Municipality, Kalai and Panchbibi area.

Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam made the disclosure at an emergency press briefing held at the Cabinet Division on Monday. Later, the Cabinet Division also issued a gazette notification in this regard.

Anwarul Islam said, "The restriction has been imposed in Manikganj, Munshiganj, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Rajbari, Madaripur and Gopalganj from June 22 to June 30."

"During the lockdown, all activities (including public transport) will be closed from 8:00am to midnight. At this time only law enforces and emergency services, such as agricultural inputs including fertilizer, seeds, pesticides, agricultural machineries, food grains and food transport, relief distribution, healthcare, Covid-19 vaccination, electricity, water, gas or fuel, fire service, port (river ports) activities, telephone and internet (public-private), print and electronic media, private security system, offices related to other urgent goods and services including postal service, their staff and vehicles and freight trucks/lorry will remain outside of the ban.

According to the instructions, the waterways of the mentioned districts namely Dhaka-Madaripur, Dhaka-Mirkadim, Munshiganj, Narayanganj-Munshiganj, Chandpur, Naria, Shimulia (Munshiganj) -Banglabazar (Madaripur), Majhikandi (Shariatpur), Aricha (Manikganj) -Manikganj, All types of passenger vessels (launches, speedboats, trawlers and others) on the respective waterways of the district including Daulatdia (Rajbari) have been directed to be remain closed from 6:00am on June 22 till midnight on June 30.

It may be mentioned that in the light of this directive, the passenger vessels leaving from any part of the country except the launch terminal of the mentioned districts will not be able to leave or reach Madaripur, Paturia, Daulatdia, Aricha, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Mirdadim launch ghats on the way. This order will not be applicable to vessels transporting goods and providing emergency services.

While asked what would be closed in these seven districts, he said, "Everything will be closed. People will not be able to travel. Nothing will work just freight trucks and ambulances. The districts will be blocked and no one will be able to enter."

Asked if there is any decision about Dhaka, the Cabinet Secretary said, "No decision has been taken on Dhaka."

He said, "Despite the increase in coronavirus infection, no decision has been taken to lockdown the capital. We have imposed lockdown in these districts so that people from these districts do not enter Dhaka. If the movement with Dhaka is stopped, the infection will be reduced in the whole country."

However, the week-long lockdown begins in the city and all over Khulna district.

Mohammad Helal Hossain, Khulna Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, make the announcement after a coronavirus prevention committee's meeting on Monday.

In light of the continuous deteriorating Covid-19 pandemic situation, the authorities have declared an all-out lockdown in Khulna metropolitan area and all nine upazilas of the district for a week, starting from Tuesday morning.

The DC Helal who is also the president of District Coronavirous Infection and Prevention General Management Committee issued a mass circular last night saying all out efforts both government and non government organization can make the lockdown effective.







