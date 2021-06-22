Video
Front Page

Modi hails Hasina for observing Int’l Yoga Day

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Diplomatic Correspondent

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his gratitude to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina for celebrating International Day of Yoga every year in
Bangladesh.
"I wish to extend through your good offices, my deepest gratitude for the cooperation and efforts extended by one and all in making the International Day of Yoga celebrations a resounding success every year in Bangladesh," Modi wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday night.
In 2004, the overwhelming response of the United Nations General Assembly to recognize June 21 as the International Day of Yoga underlined the universal appeal of yoga that transcends all barriers and since then, the International Day of Yoga has been marked globally.
The Indian premier expressed his hope that International Day of Yoga celebrations would continue to enjoy the Bangladesh government's support in the years ahead.   
"It was heartening to see our sisters and brothers in Bangladesh turning out in massive numbers in the last few years to perform yoga at the Bangabandhu National Stadium," Modi wrote.
He also wished good health and well-being of Sheikh Hasina, her family and all citizens of Bangladesh.
"The Covid-19 warriors have waged a remarkable fight against the pandemic. While the threats of the pandemic remains, there have been positive development since the last International Day of Yoga," Modi said.   
Regarding vaccines, the Indian premier said, "Vaccination drives are underway in several nations, including India. I remain optimistic that humanity shall overcome the pandemic very soon."
The theme for this year's International Day of Yoga is "Yoga for Wellness", which is particularly relevant in the current context, Modi said.


