Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 1:36 AM
Home City News

16 teen gang members held in city

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) have detained 16 members of 'Teen gang' from different parts of Hazaribagh and Darus Salam areas of the capital.
All the detainees are members of two local teen gangs -- 'Don Group' and 'Munna Group', said a press release of the Rab headquarters on Monday.
They have long been involved in many criminal activities including robbery, mugging, drug abuse, eve-teasing and extortion.
The elite force detained 62 members of eleven infamous 'Teen gangs' from the city in the past one month and the drive will continue, said the release.    -UNB



