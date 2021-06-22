The unique contribution of Imperial Hospital in Corona Pandemic



CHATTOGRAM, June 21: A specialized hospital 'Imperial Hospital' has made a unique contribution during the global epidemic, said the founding chairman of the hospital Prof Dr Rabiul Hossain. He made the remarks at a press conference held at the hospital's auditorium early Sunday.The press conference was organized on the occasion of the 2nd year of Imperial Hospital.In the press conference, MA Malek, the chairman of Chittagong Eye Infirmary and Training Complex and senior member of the board of directors of Imperial Hospital, answered questions from reporters and Amjadul Ferdous Chowdhury, the Managing Director of Imperial Hospital was also present there.At the press conference, Prof Dr Rabiul Hossain said in a written statement that on June 15, 2019, the 400-beded hospital with the maintenance of international standard in Chittagong started its journey. Due to the global pandemic Corona situation, the progress of planned activities was inadvertently hampered from the beginning. On the other hand, 200 trained doctors and skilled nurses joined the government service. The Imperial Hospital took up the challenge and set up a completely separate Covid-19 unit with 50 beds - 25 critical care beds and 25 isolation cabins for better treatment of patients where a team of 70 people consisting of doctors and nurses are engaged in full-time medical services. Imperial Hospital has set a remarkable example by taking corona samples from remote areas such as, Maheshkhali, Kutubdia, Sandeep, Ukhia, Bhasanchar and arranging treatment for patients outside the city of Chattogram through a mobile team.