Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 1:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Long route buses from Dhaka suspended       
Home City News

The unique contribution of Imperial Hospital in Corona Pandemic

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

Prof. Dr. Rabiul Hossain, Founder Chairman of Imperial Hospital, spoke at the press conference on the occasion of the 2nd anniversary of the specialized medical center. By his side, M.A. Malek, senior member of the board of directors of the hospital and Amjadul Ferdous Chowdhury, managing director of the hospital. photo: observer

Prof. Dr. Rabiul Hossain, Founder Chairman of Imperial Hospital, spoke at the press conference on the occasion of the 2nd anniversary of the specialized medical center. By his side, M.A. Malek, senior member of the board of directors of the hospital and Amjadul Ferdous Chowdhury, managing director of the hospital. photo: observer

CHATTOGRAM, June 21: A specialized hospital 'Imperial Hospital' has made a unique contribution during the global epidemic, said the founding chairman of the hospital Prof Dr Rabiul Hossain. He made the remarks at a press conference held at the hospital's auditorium early Sunday.
The press conference was organized on the occasion of the 2nd year of Imperial Hospital.
In the press conference, MA Malek, the chairman of Chittagong Eye Infirmary and Training Complex and senior member of the board of directors of Imperial Hospital, answered questions from reporters and Amjadul Ferdous Chowdhury, the Managing Director of Imperial Hospital was also present there.
At the press conference, Prof Dr Rabiul Hossain said in a written statement that on June 15, 2019, the 400-beded hospital with the maintenance of international standard in Chittagong started its journey. Due to the global pandemic Corona situation, the progress of planned activities was inadvertently hampered from the beginning. On the other hand, 200 trained doctors and skilled nurses joined the government service. The Imperial Hospital took up the challenge and set up a completely separate Covid-19 unit with 50 beds - 25 critical care beds and 25 isolation cabins for better treatment of patients where a team of 70 people consisting of doctors and nurses are engaged in full-time medical services. Imperial Hospital has set a remarkable example by taking corona samples from remote areas such as, Maheshkhali, Kutubdia, Sandeep, Ukhia, Bhasanchar and arranging treatment for patients outside the city of Chattogram through a mobile team.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
16 teen gang members held in city
The unique contribution of Imperial Hospital in Corona Pandemic
Seminar on 'World Hydrography Day-2021’ held in Chattogram
Scrap residence and transport fees: DU BCL
2nd death anniv of AIBL former MD Habibur Rahman today
Rohingya Crisis: Norway always with Bangladesh
110th birth anniversary of Sufia Kamal held
Commander of Air Base Bashar,  Air Vice Marshal Md Nazrul Islam


Latest News
Long route buses from Dhaka suspended
New poor from COVID-19 pandemic is temporary: Mannan
RMG factories to remain open in 7 dists
Two girls drowns in Kishoreganj pond
AL candidate wins Laxmipur-2 by-polls
HC questions exclusion of SSC-2016 passed students from admission test
Youth dies from electrocution in Ashulia
No evidences found linking Covid vaccination causes infertility: Experts
Will Smith reveals title of his upcoming memoir, calls it 'labour of love'
Farmer dies falling off tree in Satkhira
Most Read News
Sustainable rural development initiative: Practices and learning of LGSP
A concise understanding on Pakistan - Afghanistan relations
Munia-mania sold out, panicked-Pori Moni’ selling
102 Bangladeshis arrested in Malaysia
Commander of Air Base Bashar,  Air Vice Marshal Md Nazrul Islam
Myanmar rejects UN ruling
Three murdered in three dists
China unhappy with Nepal
DCCI, Vietnam embassy to boost trade cooperation
BD ‘deeply disappointed’ over UNGA resolution on Myanmar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft