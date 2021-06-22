Video
Home City News

Seminar on 'World Hydrography Day-2021’ held in Chattogram

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

CHATTOGRAM, June 21: Bangladesh celebrated 'World Hydrography Day' on Monday with an aim to increase public awareness on the importance of hydrography in our lives.
This year the theme of the day is 'One Hundred Years of International Cooperation in Hydrography'.
 To commemorate the World Hydrography Day, Bangladesh Navy Chief Hydrographer arranged a Video Teleconference (VTC), where a large number of national  hydrographers and high officials from various ministries, hydrographic and maritime  organizations, offices, ports, universities, maritime research and training institutes took part.
Chattogram area commander, Rear Admiral M Mozammel Haque graced the occasion  as Chief Guest, says a Inter Service Public relations (ISPR)Press release.
The hydrographers and other personnel participated in the VTC, discussed on  the hydrographic related issues.
 They also discussed how international, regional and sub- regional cooperation of hydrographic surveying and nautical charting have led up-to-date charts  and ENCs.
The participants also focused their awareness on importance and contribution of BN  Hydrographic Services and capacity building to contribute in national and international level  hydrographic activities.    -UNB


