Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 1:35 AM
Scrap residence and transport fees: DU BCL

Urges univ admin to reopen of halls, ensure vaccination

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
DU Correspondent

Bangladesh Chhatra League Dhaka University (DU) Unit demonstrated on campus on Monday demanding waiver of accommodation and transport fees as the students of DU are off the campus due to closure of educational institutions because of Covid-19 pandemic. At that time, they urged the administration to reopen the residential halls of the university by ensuring vaccine.
Led by Sanjit Chandra Das, the president of BCL DU unit expired committee, about 100 leaders and activists staged the rally at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on Dhaka University campus at around 12:30 pm.
Sanjit said the students are experiencing many psychological problems and many of them have committed suicide amid corona pandemic. "We are demanding immediate reopening of all the residential halls by ensuring vaccination for all the students of public universities including Dhaka University. This university can't be a haven for drug addicts. This university can't be a shelter for any corrupt people," he added.
He further said that the health of the students should be ensured by improving the health-complexes of the universities and the students of all the universities should be covered by the health insurance.
Mentioning that the university administration has failed to behave as guardian of the students, Saddam Hussain, general secretary of DU BCL expired committee, said that due to closure of the university, the students are not receiving accommodation and transportation facilities. But they have to pay these fees when they come for admission. "We expect the university administration to withdraw all the fees immediately. If the administration doesn't withdraw the fees, we will feel that the ethics of the university administration have gone astray," Saddam added.
Besides, they demanded drug-free campus, roadmap to implement master plan, digitalization of Dhaka University Medical Centre and proper management of Covid-19 treatment at the medical centre.


