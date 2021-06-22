

Pandemic’s third wave looms large



Currently, these hospitals are struggling to provide proper treatment to patients, since many hospitals do not have skilled staffs or a central oxygen supply system. Until Sunday 8am, 82 people died of C-19 in Bangladesh, which is the highest in 52 days. In the same period, 3,641 more people have tested positive, taking the tally to 8, 51,668.

Under the current context, it is feared that the situation across the country may worsen again. Therefore, the government must buckle up to cope with the third wave of the Pandemic. Hence, we expect our public and private hospitals to leave no stone unturned to fast procure emergency medical equipment needed in C-19 treatment.



Currently, two oxygen plants are producing 140 tonnes of oxygen daily. At the peak of the second wave of Covid-19, the demand for oxygen reached 210 tonnes a day. Hopefully, three more private plants would come forward to produce 250 tonnes more oxygen as emphasis has been put on increasing oxygen reserves rapidly.

We have witnessed a crisis of hospital beds in the second wave of Covid-19. Authorities must jump up to equip hospitals, so that the blunder is not repeated despite bitter lessons of the r recent past. Unfortunately, ICU facilities have not yet been set up in district level hospitals as per prime minister's directive.



The prevalence of current infection rate has to be curbed quickly otherwise, and the situation would go out of when our passengers' movement increases during Eid.

We suggest the government to impose strict lockdown for two weeks. Purchasing test kits, increasing ICUs and oxygen are crucial in order to halt the Covid-19 related possible crisis. The authorities concerned must also stop inter-district movement of people, limit traffic movement inside cities, and allow employees work from home. Otherwise, the pressure on hospitals would shoot up, inviting increased number of death and infection rates.



In addition, the Government should run a campaign with the help of people's representatives, teachers, players and religious leaders to make people aware of the necessity of wearing masks. Most importantly, people should response positively to the government's and World Health Organisation's recommendation on C-19. Fear of a third Covid-19 wave arises in the wake of a consistent surge in infection and deaths, especially in the bordering districts. Health experts have repeatedly warned in advance that the infection was on the rise in border areas due to the Delta variant. District level hospitals have been admitting more patients than the existing capacity of their ICUs.Currently, these hospitals are struggling to provide proper treatment to patients, since many hospitals do not have skilled staffs or a central oxygen supply system. Until Sunday 8am, 82 people died of C-19 in Bangladesh, which is the highest in 52 days. In the same period, 3,641 more people have tested positive, taking the tally to 8, 51,668.Under the current context, it is feared that the situation across the country may worsen again. Therefore, the government must buckle up to cope with the third wave of the Pandemic. Hence, we expect our public and private hospitals to leave no stone unturned to fast procure emergency medical equipment needed in C-19 treatment.Currently, two oxygen plants are producing 140 tonnes of oxygen daily. At the peak of the second wave of Covid-19, the demand for oxygen reached 210 tonnes a day. Hopefully, three more private plants would come forward to produce 250 tonnes more oxygen as emphasis has been put on increasing oxygen reserves rapidly.We have witnessed a crisis of hospital beds in the second wave of Covid-19. Authorities must jump up to equip hospitals, so that the blunder is not repeated despite bitter lessons of the r recent past. Unfortunately, ICU facilities have not yet been set up in district level hospitals as per prime minister's directive.The prevalence of current infection rate has to be curbed quickly otherwise, and the situation would go out of when our passengers' movement increases during Eid.We suggest the government to impose strict lockdown for two weeks. Purchasing test kits, increasing ICUs and oxygen are crucial in order to halt the Covid-19 related possible crisis. The authorities concerned must also stop inter-district movement of people, limit traffic movement inside cities, and allow employees work from home. Otherwise, the pressure on hospitals would shoot up, inviting increased number of death and infection rates.In addition, the Government should run a campaign with the help of people's representatives, teachers, players and religious leaders to make people aware of the necessity of wearing masks. Most importantly, people should response positively to the government's and World Health Organisation's recommendation on C-19.