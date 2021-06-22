Video
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Take effective steps to eradicate drug addiction

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Dear Sir

The key force of the development of a country is the young society. The future of the country depends on a young society. The expectations of the country's people toward this young society are endless. But if they are addicted to drugs, it is a danger. Drug addiction is applying hormonal and chemical substances to the body, which gives pleasure through the secretion of hormones by the brain.

Commonly used drugs are: opium, tobacco, cannabis, alcohol, heroin etc. With th advancement of science, people have invented new drugs to keep pace with the times, such as-LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide). In this world, no specific cause can be identified as the cause of drug addiction. It has often been seen that quarrels and unrest in family or professional life are pushing people to take drugs. People take drugs to cover up the stigma of failure in life. Sometimes the reason for drug addiction is only excitement. Drug users suffer from mental disorder, exhaustion and depression. Adverse changes in drug behaviour such as selfishness, anger, stubbornness, fear, shame, hatred, shyness, frustration, self-pity, loneliness, etc are observed in his behaviour.

Government should take necessary steps to stop the use of drugs for a healthy, beautiful and happy society today and tomorrow.
 
Shahriar Hasan Rakib,
Department of Psychology, Jagannath University



