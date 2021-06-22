

Job expectations and self-employment

It cannot be said for sure that there is too much good news for unemployed people in this year's budget. There have been a lot of fine words about taking various initiatives in the budget to create employment, but there are significant doubts about how much of it will be implemented.

It is very difficult to get an accurate survey on the unemployment rate in Bangladesh. However, it can be said with certainty that unemployment is increasing day by day in the country. Unemployment is a problem caused by scarcity of employment compared to the manpower of a country. Jobless people can neither contribute to national economy nor even build their own future. Unbearable pain of unemployment compel them to make choice of criminal activities. About 32 percent of the total population of Bangladesh are youth which amounts to 5crore and 30 lakh.

27 percent of the youth are not involved in any kind of training, education or institutional activities. Under the 23 ministries of the government, various trainings are being imparted to the youth across the country to enhance their skills. The government has taken up the challenge of eliminating unemployment and has promised to create1.5crore jobs in the next five years.

According to the survey by the Government Development Research Institute (BIDS), one-third of the country's secondary to post graduate is unemployed. The survey also shows that about 33 percent of educated youth are completely unemployed. However, according to the ILO survey, there are about 3crore unemployed people in Bangladesh and in the next few years it will be 6crore. 39.40 percent of the total population will be unemployed. There is no accurate update on how many jobs have been created or how many have become unemployed in the last one year.

Large scale job opportunities and entrepreneurship were not created. The employment picture has not changed much. In Bangladesh,18 lakh young people join the labour market every year. Six lakh of them migrate abroad. More than 10 lakh jobs are created in the country's labour market.

Indeed, there is no need for a survey to know the severity of unemployment in Bangladesh. It is easy to guess that unemployment has taken a terrible form in Bangladesh. UNDP says, the number of working people in Bangladesh in 2030 will be around 13crore. Currently, two out of every five unemployed persons have completed Higher Secondary or Bachelor's degree. Unemployment is rising in ratio with the rising rate of education. There are various reasons behind this unemployment. 1. Indiscriminate opening of the door to higher education 2. Acute tendency among the students to get higher education whether they have talent or not 3. Certificate and memorization based education 4. Lack of technical education 5. Dream of being a high -ranking official 6. Reluctance to self- employment 7. The attitude of not being an entrepreneur 8. Lack of skills, not having the skills required for the job 9. Lack of investment 10. Lack of proper training 11. Lack of loan facilities 12. Pressure of overpopulation 13. Lack of industries and factories 14. Unplanned production system 15. State infrastructural weakness 16. Reluctance to manual labour 17. Considering self- employment as disrespectful 18. Linguistic weakness 19. Reluctance of highly educated youth towards agriculture.

In order to eliminate unemployment there is no alternative to self-employment and appropriate training. Unemployment will become more alarming if skilled human resources are not developed. It has become essential to take various strategies in creating employment. 1. To increase employment in manufacture and service sectors 2. To expand small and cottage industries 3. To motivate the youth in agriculture 4. To give loan on easy terms and conditions to create young entrepreneurs 5. To expand career oriented education 6. To build an International standard education system 7. To accelerate sustainable development 8. To introduce technical and vocational education all over the country 9. Polytechnic education should be given more importance 10. To increase the allocation for the youth in budget 11. To introduce one stop service for the youth 12. ICT centres should be set up across the country for the youth 13. To arrange appropriate training for the youth who are interested in foreign employment 14. To strengthen the empowerment of women 15. To increase investment in private sector.

Now the biggest challenge is to create an environment for young people to become entrepreneurs. We need to create a social safety net for the youth. Young people need to be trained on how to build themselves with a small investment. Young people have an unlimited tendency to jobs and they need to be brought out of it. There is a misconception among the youth of this country that if they do not get job, they will not be valued in the society and will not be able to get a good marriage. They need to be brought out of such misconceptions. The idea that higher education is not essential for everyone needs to be created among the youth. The job market has been stagnant for a long time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So, now there is no other way out to eliminate unemployment without effective measures.

The writer is assistant professor, B A F Shaheen College, Kurmitola, Dhaka Cantonment











