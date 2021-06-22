Mentally-disabled man ‘commits suicide’ at Baraigram

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, June 21: A mentally-imbalanced man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Kamal Hossain, 46, son of late Atwar Hossain, was a resident of Mamudpur Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Kamal had been mentally imbalanced since the last couple of days. As a sequel to tit, his wife divorced him.

However, Kamal Hossain hanged himself from a litchi tree nearby the house at night.

Later, locals spotted his hanging body and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at dawn on Monday and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Baraigram Police Station Anwarul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.