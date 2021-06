The budget of Tk 50,35,15,000 has been announced for Baraigram Municipality









The budget of Tk 50,35,15,000 has been announced for Baraigram Municipality in Natore for the fiscal year of 2021-22. The budget has been proposed in the municipal auditorium on Monday noon. Municipality Mayor KM Zakir Hossain presided over the programme while Secretary Abdul Hye declared the budget. photo: observer