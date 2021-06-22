Video
Countryside

Thrust on eradicating child marriage from society

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, June 21: Speaker of the Jatiya Sangshad Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury, MP, at a function on Sunday underscored the need for eradicating child marriage from the society anyhow to bring the adolescents under well health protection
"In this context, the guardians and the teachers and the public representatives, the media men   and other stakeholders of the society should come forward with positive attitude to eliminate the child marriage to build a better country", she also said.
Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury, speaker of the Jatiya Sangshad made the comments as chief guest while addressing a workshop on Health Well Protection for the Adolescents during the Corona pandemic virtually joining from her office at the Jatiya Sangshad in Dhaka on Sunday.
Bangladesh Jatiya Sangshad Secretariat and UNFP (United Nations Population Fund) jointly arranged the workshop at the hallroom of Sundarganj Upazila Parishad of the district in cooperation with upazila administration while local lawmaker Barrister Shameem Haider Patwary presided over the function.
Representative of UNFP, Asa Torkelsson, Upazila Parishad Chairman Ashraful Alam Sarker and UNO Mohammad Al-Maruf also spoke at the function as special guests.  
Upazila Women Affairs Officer Sumi Kaiser also addressed the workshop among others.
The speakers, in their speech, said as the academic institutions high schools and colleges remained closed due to on-going corona pandemic for the last few months, the rate of child marriage tendency has increased in rural areas recently making the victims more worried about their health condition.
During the open discussion session of the workshop, a number of adolescent girls also talked to Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury about various issues including reproductive health, and in reply they got suggestions from her elaborately.
The adolescent girls heard her with patience and thanked her for giving them advices which will protect them from the child marriage which is called a curse of the society.
The Speaker emphasized building social movement against the child marriage to save the adolescents from the burden of taking care their children as mothers in lieu of being students of high schools or       colleges.
Almost all upazila level officials, public representatives, political leaders, and civil society members including journalists of print and electronic media took part in the workshop.


