Three found dead in three districts

Three people including an elderly woman were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Natore, Dinajpur and Thakurgaon, in three days.

NATORE: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man from a grass field in the district town on Sunday after 14 days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Manik Sarker, 40, a trader and leader of the local CNG and Auto-rickshaw Owners' Association. He was the son of Momtaj Uddin of Charghat Upazila in Rajshahi. He used to live in his father-in-law's house at Nabinagar in Sadar Upazila of Natore.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Natore Sadar Police Station (PS) Zahangir Alam said Manik went out of the house on June 6. He had been missing since then.

Later, locals found his body at a grass field in Textile Institute area in the district town on Sunday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a man from a paddy field in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 40, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body at a paddy field in Chhoto Maheshpur Village in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

THAKURGAON: Police recovered the hanging body of an elderly woman from a garden in Pirganj upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Daulatpur Union Parishad Chairman Kartik Chandra Roy said locals spotted the body hanging from a tree at a garden in the area in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.







