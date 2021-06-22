Covid-19: 35 more die, 1,353 more infected in 21 districts

A total of 35 more people died of coronavirus and 1,353 more have been infected with the virus in all 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, Joypurhat, Pabna and Thakurgaon, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 12 more people died of coronavirus and 945 more have been infected with the virus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Monday.

With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 45,977 in the division.

Death toll from the disease reaches 837, including highest 211 in Khulna, followed by 157 in Kushtia, 109 in Jashore, 74 in Chuadanga, 68 in Jhenidah, 66 in Bagerhat, , 62 in Satkhira, 33 in Meherpur, 32 in Narail and 25 in Magura while 12 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.

In last 24 hours, a total of 12 fatalities were reported in seven districts in the division.

Of the newly deceased, three are in Khulna and Kushtia each, two in Jhenidah, and one in Chuadanga, Bagerhat, Jashore and Narail districts.

The new daily infection figure also shows an almost increase compared to the previous day's figure of 763, said the health department sources.

Among the total infected people, 34,627 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 307 new recoveries found on Monday morning, said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 5,824 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 46,229 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 35,283 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 548 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 338 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 305 were detected in Jashore, followed by 175 in Khulna, 95 in Jhenidah, 86 in Bagerhat, 83 in Kushtia 59 in Chuadanga, 50 in Satkhira, 38 in Narail, 34 in Meherpur and 20 in Magura districts of the division.

With the new detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total case are now stands at 12,996 in Khulna, 9,785 in Jashore, 6,421 in Kushtia, 3,491 in Jhenidah 2,916 in Satkhira, 2,650 in Chuadanga, 2,636 in Bagerhat, 2,310 in Narail, 1,405 in Magura and 1,367 in Meherpur districts.

BARISHAL: Two more people died of coronavirus on the division in the last 24 hours till Monday noon.

Of the deceased, one was from Barguna and another from Jhalokati districts.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 295 in the division.

Meanwhile, 177 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours with the infection rate of 27 per cent.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 13 more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information.

He said six people who died at the hospital in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the rest had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, three were from Rajshahi, six from Chapainawabganj, three from Natore and one from Naogaon districts. In the last 21 days of this month, 216 people died in the corona unit of the hospital.

Some 402 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its capacity of 309 beds in the corona ward, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: Five more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Alhaj Mannan, 70, of Sadar Upazila in Bogura; Kohinur, 40, of Raninagar Upazila, Sheikh Tareq, 61, of Atrai Upazila, and Asadul Haque, 65, of Manda Upazila in Naogaon; and Jaheda Bibi, 40, of Kalai Upazila in Joypurhat.

Of the deceased, Mannan and Kohinur died at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital while Tareq and Asadul at TMSS Hospital and Jaheda at Government Mohammad Ali Hospital in the district town.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 351 in the district.

Meanwhile, 84 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours with the infection rate of 21.04 per cent.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 12,966 in the district.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Monday.

He said of the newly infected people, 80 are in Sadar, two in Adamdighi, and one in Shibganj and Sonatala upazilas each.

Among the total infected, 12,205 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

JOYPURHAT: Two more people including a physician died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 11am on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Dr KM Saiful Islam Devid, 65, president of Joypurhat District Clinic Owners' Association, and Khabir Uddin Mandol, 70.

After being tested positive for the virus, Dr Saiful was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka.

Later, he died there on Monday morning while undergoing treatment.

On the other hand, Khabir Uddin died of the virus in Aramnagar area of the district town at dawn.

Meanwhile, 91 more people have contracted the virus in the district in the last 24 hours.

Joypurhat CS Dr Wazed Ali confirmed the information.

He said a total of 372 samples were tested here in the last 24 hours where 91 people found positive for the virus.

CHATMOHAR, PABNA: An imam of a local mosque died with coronavirus symptoms in Chatmohar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Lokman Hossain alias Lokman Huzur, 50, a resident of Majhgram Dhaka Para Village under Mulgram Union in the upazila.

The deceased's son Md Masum Hossain said his father had been suffering with the virus symptoms for about a week.

Later, Lokman died on the way to a local hospital at around 12pm on Sunday.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Majhgram Dhaka Para New Eidgaon Field after Magrib prayers.

Later, he was buried at a local graveyard in the area.

He left wife, two sons, one daughter, a host of relatives and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

THAKURGAON: Some 56 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours with the infection rate of 35.89 per cent.

Thakurgaon CS Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Sunday afternoon.

He said of the newly infected people, 34 are in Sadar, 17 in Baliadangi and five in Ranishankail upazilas.







