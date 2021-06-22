Fever fear haunts people at Fulbari



The photo taken recently shows people buying medicines in Fulbari Upazila. photo: observer

With the rising fever, the demand for paracetamol group of medicine and anti-biotic is increasing equally. The fever fear is going up much for free entry of Indians into Bangladesh in the absence of barbed wire fencing. In this situation, the Health Department is also in great concern.

Kurigram holds more than 278 kilometre border with India covering seven upazilas out of its total nine upazilas. Of these border upazilas, 32 km stretches including river and plain have no barbed wire.

Despite BGB patrolling in these un-fenced areas, contact between Indians and Bangladeshis is continuing dodging the BGB surveillance.

Kurgram-22 BGB is patrolling 198 km border areas nearing Best Bengal and Assam states in India. Jamalpur-35 BGB is patrolling about 46 km barbed wire fenced border areas along India's Assam and Meghalaya.

A total of 36 km along border of West Bengal is under Lalmonirhat-15 BGB.

There are around six lakh inhabitants over 500 chars across 316 km of 16 rivers in the district.

A visit found free moving between Bangladeshis and Indians in Boskothal Village of Tharai Khana zone in Dinhata Thana of Kochbihar District of India. Their mixing is taking place through open border of Khalishakothal Village of Nawdangha Union in Fulbari Upazila.

The raging fever is also affecting lives in Nageshwari, Bhurungamari, Roumari, and Rajibpur border areas. Fever, sneezing and coughing are also on the rise in mainland; panic is spreading elsewhere.

Indian citizen Hafiz Ali of Boskothal Village said, "I have no fear about corona. There is no problem in Fulbari and Balarhat."

Another Mojibor Rahman of the same area said, "We, Bangladeshis and Indians, mix together. We have no problem."

Diljon, 65, of Balabari Village at Kochakot Union in Nageshwari Upazila said, he did not have tested corona despite being haunted by fever for seven days.

"Fever is not corona. So there is no fear," he added.

Another Sattar Ali has been suffering from fever for four days. He said, "I am developing distaste, vomiting and weakness. "

While asked whether he has been tested corona, he replied, no. "I am poor. I have received treatment from village physician. I have not money to go to hospital," he added.

Pharmacy owner Rezaul Karim of Bottala Bazar in Rajibpur Upazila said, the medicine demand has gone up due to fever and diarrhoea in remote villages. Besides, many are concealing their sickness in fear of corona.

"Despite fever patients in every house, corona is not being tested. We cannot understand whether they are affected by fever or infected by corona," he added.

"It is creating much fear among us," he mentioned.

Village physician Jahangir Alam at Boldia Union in Bhurungamari Upazila said, there is medicine crisis in pharmacies in border areas.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Habibur Rahman admitted the case of fever spreading in border areas. But he observed that typhoid has made an increasing trend due to seasonal reason.

He informed, he has instructed Upazila Health Department for testing corona disease.







FULBARI, KURIGRAM, June 21: Rage of fever is increasing abnormally in border areas of the district. Amid corona pandemic, it is creating panic among people.With the rising fever, the demand for paracetamol group of medicine and anti-biotic is increasing equally. The fever fear is going up much for free entry of Indians into Bangladesh in the absence of barbed wire fencing. In this situation, the Health Department is also in great concern.Kurigram holds more than 278 kilometre border with India covering seven upazilas out of its total nine upazilas. Of these border upazilas, 32 km stretches including river and plain have no barbed wire.Despite BGB patrolling in these un-fenced areas, contact between Indians and Bangladeshis is continuing dodging the BGB surveillance.Kurgram-22 BGB is patrolling 198 km border areas nearing Best Bengal and Assam states in India. Jamalpur-35 BGB is patrolling about 46 km barbed wire fenced border areas along India's Assam and Meghalaya.A total of 36 km along border of West Bengal is under Lalmonirhat-15 BGB.There are around six lakh inhabitants over 500 chars across 316 km of 16 rivers in the district.A visit found free moving between Bangladeshis and Indians in Boskothal Village of Tharai Khana zone in Dinhata Thana of Kochbihar District of India. Their mixing is taking place through open border of Khalishakothal Village of Nawdangha Union in Fulbari Upazila.The raging fever is also affecting lives in Nageshwari, Bhurungamari, Roumari, and Rajibpur border areas. Fever, sneezing and coughing are also on the rise in mainland; panic is spreading elsewhere.Indian citizen Hafiz Ali of Boskothal Village said, "I have no fear about corona. There is no problem in Fulbari and Balarhat."Another Mojibor Rahman of the same area said, "We, Bangladeshis and Indians, mix together. We have no problem."Diljon, 65, of Balabari Village at Kochakot Union in Nageshwari Upazila said, he did not have tested corona despite being haunted by fever for seven days."Fever is not corona. So there is no fear," he added.Another Sattar Ali has been suffering from fever for four days. He said, "I am developing distaste, vomiting and weakness. "While asked whether he has been tested corona, he replied, no. "I am poor. I have received treatment from village physician. I have not money to go to hospital," he added.Pharmacy owner Rezaul Karim of Bottala Bazar in Rajibpur Upazila said, the medicine demand has gone up due to fever and diarrhoea in remote villages. Besides, many are concealing their sickness in fear of corona."Despite fever patients in every house, corona is not being tested. We cannot understand whether they are affected by fever or infected by corona," he added."It is creating much fear among us," he mentioned.Village physician Jahangir Alam at Boldia Union in Bhurungamari Upazila said, there is medicine crisis in pharmacies in border areas.Civil Surgeon Dr. Habibur Rahman admitted the case of fever spreading in border areas. But he observed that typhoid has made an increasing trend due to seasonal reason.He informed, he has instructed Upazila Health Department for testing corona disease.