Man hacked to death over extramarital affair

ROWMARI, KURIGRAM, June 21: A man was hacked to death over extramarital affair in Rowmari Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Ershadul Islam, 30, was the son of Surujjaman, a resident of Jaduchar Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Ershadul had an extramarital affair with the wife of his brother-in-law Lima.

As the matter spread, Lima's brother Shihab hacked Ershadul at around 8pm. During this time, another also received injuries as he tried to save Ershad.

The injured were rushed to Rowmari Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH).

Ershadul succumbed to his injuries at MMCH.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's father filed a case with Rowmari Police Station against two persons including Shihab in this connection.





