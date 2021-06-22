Jackfruit farmers happy over bumper yield, price



A jackfruit tree in Bijoynagar Upazila. photo: observer

According to field sources, Every year jackfruit grows bumper in the upazila. Jackfruit trees are available in every places of the upazila.

During a visit, jackfruits were seen hanging from every tree; and squirrels were also seen jumping from one branch to another branch. Orchard owners are happy to see huge yielding.

Seedling grows from jackfruit seed. Each tree gives fruit for 60-70 years. In January, jackfruit shoot begins to appear; depending on varieties, it takes 120 to 150 days for maturing.

Jackfruit farming requires less insecticide for less pest attack or disease. For good yield, timely fertiliser and water is needed.

Jackfruit has been planted in a total of 315 hectares of land with 120 orchards. The market price is Tk 24,000 per tonne.

In the upazila, most trees have been planted in Bishnupur, Champaknagar, Singarbil, Paharpur, Harashpur areas.

Jackfruit bazaars sit in all markets of the upazila including Mirashani Bazar at Singerbill Union, Singerbil Bazar, Champaknagar Bazar at Champaknagar Union, Runway Bazar at Bishnupur Union, and Aulia Bazar at Paharpur Union, and Dewan Bazar at Harashpur Union.

Wholesale traders are used to come to these markets from different districts and upazilas to buy jackfruits.

Wholesalers said, jackfruits are selling in different prices on the basis of size and quality; sales are good with profit-pricing.

Nur-e-Alam, upazila plant protection officer, said, the disease of jackfruit is less; so it has made a good yield this year too.

Junaid Al Saadi, upazila agriculture extension officer, said, the hilly red sandy soil is very suitable for jackfruit; so its yield and cultivation is increasing day by day.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Khizir Hossain Pramanik said, the Department of Agriculture Extension is giving right advice to gardeners; farmers are happy with this year's yield as well; and they are much happy for fair prices.







