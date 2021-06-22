Video
Four nabbed with drugs in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondents

Four men have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Brahmanbaria, Kishoreganj and Jamalpur, in four days.
BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police, in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with 40kg of cannabis in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The arrested persons are Md Anwar Hossain, 30, son of late Azizul Haque, a resident of Paharpur Bhatirpara area, and Md Shah Alam, 38, son of late Labu Mia of Chaturpur area in the upazila.
Police sources said a team of the law enforcers led by of the Auliabazar Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Inspector Monirul Islam conducted a drive in the upazila at around 11:30am and arrested them with the cannabis.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bijoynagar Police Station (PS) in this connection.
KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 500 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Saturday.
The arrested person is Md Bashed Mia, 33, son of late Shubir Mia, a resident of Jagannathpur Village in Bhairab Upazila of the          district.
Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Company Commander Lt Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Jalalpur Bazar area of Sadar Upazila and arrested him with the yaba tablets.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection, the official added.
JAMALPUR: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a drug peddler with 4gm of heroin in Melandah Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
The arrested person is Md Ashraful Islam, 40, son of Suruzzaman, a resident of Malika Danga Village in the upazila.
RAB-14 sources said acting on a tip off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Malika Danga area in the evening and arrested him with the heroin.


