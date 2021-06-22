Video
Home Countryside

Four killed in road mishaps in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Four people including a man and his nephew were killed and at least 11 others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Gopalganj, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, in two days.  
GOPALGANJ: An elderly man was killed as a microbus ran over him in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Deceased Ishak Molla, 68, was a resident of Khagrabaira Village in the upazila.
Bhanga Highway Police Station's (PS) Bhatiapara Uutpost Inspector Abu Naeem said a microbus ran over Ishak when he was crossing the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Tilchhara Bazar area in the morning, which left him dead on the spot.
Ishak was going to Ghonapara Krishi Bank for withdrawal of old age allowance, the official added.
CHATTOGRAM: Two motorcyclists were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Economic Zone area in Mirsarai Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The deceased were identified as Zabed Hossain, 30, and his nephew Nazmul Hossain, 12, residents of of the upazila.
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) Police Camp Shilbrata Barua said the accident occurred at around 10pm when the motorbike off the road after its rider lost control over it in Economic Zone area at night, which left three people injured.
The injured were taken to CMCH, where the on-duty doctors declared the duo dead, the ASI added.
PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: An elderly man was killed and at least 10 others were injured in a road accident in Pekua Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Saber Ahmed, 60, son of Abdus Sobhan, a resident of Uttar Boroghop Lal Fakir Para Village in Kutubdia Upazila.
Of the injured, two were identified as Md Babu, 28, son of Md Amin Sharif of Shikder Para Village under Sadar Union, and Pekua Upazila Primary Education Officer Salamat Ullah Khan, 60.
Local sources said two buses of 'Sun Line Paribahan' were collided head-on in Barbakia Kadimakata area on the Banshkhali-Cox's Bazar Regional Highway at around 9am, which left Saber Ahmed dead on the spot and 10 others injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body and seized the buses.
Pekua PS Inspector (Investigation) Kanan Sarker confirmed the incident.


