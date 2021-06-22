Schoolboy drowns at Kamalnagar

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, June 21: A schoolboy drowned in a pond in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Mahin, 16, son of Mizanur Rahman, a resident of Uttar Jangalia Village under Hazirhat Union in the upazila. He was a tenth grader at Laxmipur Municipal Shaheed Smrity High School.

Local sources said Mahin went missing in a pond nearby the house at noon while bathing in it.

Later, the family members found him and took to Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Mir Md Aminul Islam Manju confirmed the incident.







