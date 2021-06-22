1,098 houses handed over to landless families in 7 upazilas

A total of 1,098 semi-pucca houses under Ashrayan Project-2 were handed over to the landless and homeless people in seven upazilas of six districts- Gafargaon Upazila of Mymensingh, Morrelganj Upazila of Bagerhat, Bijoynagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria, Mohalchhari Upazila of Khagrachhari, Dumuria Upazila of Khulna, and Kabirhat and Subarnachar upazilas of Noakhali, as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the Mujib Barsho.

The handing-over ceremony was inaugurated through a video-conferencing by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from Ganabhaban on Sunday at 10:30 am.

On the day, more than 53,000 landless and homeless families across the country get houses and lands.

Each house has been constructed on an area of 305.76 sq feet having two rooms and one kitchen room holding two decimals of land with inclusive facilities such as hygiene latrine and balcony.

The houses are being built on government khas land at a cost of about Tk 1.90 lakh. Besides, per house transport cost has been fixed at Tk 4,000.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A total of 70 homeless families received semi-pucca houses in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday as a part of government's pledge of not remaining homeless of anyone in the country.

The local administration organised a house-handover function in the Upazila Parishad auditorium on Sunday. Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Tajul Islam presided over the programme.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Ashraf Uddin Badal, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Kaberi Roy, Upazila Parishad Vice-chairman Principal Ataur Rahman, Women Vice-chairman Reshma Akter, Officer-in-Charge of Gafargaon Police Station Anukul Sarkar and Upazila Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Mainuddin Khan Manik, among others, were also present at the programme.

UNO Md Tajul Islam said 31 houses are being constructed in Dutterbazar, 12 in Mashakhali, 18 in Pithal, two in Panchbagh, six in Longair and one in Usthi unions of the upazila.

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: Under Phase-2, 25 destitute families in Morrelganj Upazila of the district have got houses.

On Sunday, the houses were handed over to these families with keys and land deed papers at a function held in the conference room of the Upazila Parishad. It was presided over by UNO Md Delwar Hossain.

Upazila Vice-Chairman Mozammel Haq Mozam, and Woman Vice-Chairman Fahima Khanom were also present.

UNO said, a total of 31 homeless and landless families including the latest 25 ones have got houses.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A total of 149 families have got houses in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district.

The house-giving arrangement was made at a function held in the upazila Parishad auditorium at 11am. It was organised by the upazila administration. UNO KM Yasir Arafat presided over it.

Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land) Rabeya Afsar Saima, Project Implementation Officer Shahinur Jahan, Upazila Vice-Chairman and chairmen of 10 unions were present.

MOHALCHHARI, KHAGRACHHARI: In Mohalchhari Upazila of the district, 232 families have got houses.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Bimal Kanti Chakma was present as chief guest at the distribution function presided over by UNO Jobaida Aktar. It was moderated by Executive Magistrate Tahmina Afroz Bhuiya.

Mohalchhari Upazila AL President Ratan Kumar Shil and GS Md Jasim Uddin were present as special guests. Media men and house recipients were also present.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A total of 500 families have got houses in Dumuria Upazila of the district.

A discussion meeting through video-conferencing was held in the Officers Club at 10 am to distribute the houses. It was presided over by UNO Md Abdul Wadud Rahman. Narayan Chandra Chanda, MP, was connected as chief guest.

ADC (L A) Md Maruful Alam, Dumuria PS OC Md Obaidur Rahman, Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mosaddek Hossain, Upazila Livestock Fisheries Officer Dr. Mahmuda Sultana, Upazila Engineer Biddyut Kumar Das, Secondary Education Officer SM Firoz Ahmed, and Dumuria Press Club Vice-President Sheikh Mahtab Hossain were also present as special guests.

KABIRHAT, NOAKHALI: Under Phase-2, 34 houses out of total 54 have been handed over in Kabirhat Upazila of the district.

To make the distribution, a discussion meeting was held in the upazila Parishad auditorium. Among others, it was attended by ADC (Education & ICT) Md Nazimul Haidar, UNO Hasina Aktar, Kabirhat Municipality Mayor and Upazila AL GS Jahirul Haq Raihan.

SUBARNACHAR, NOAKHALI: A total of 88 families got houses in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Upazila administration held a distribution function in its office conference room at 11am.

It was attended, among others, by Upazila Chairman AHM Khairul Anam Chowdhury Selim, Vice-Chairman Farhad Hossain Chowdhury Bahar, Woman Vice-Chairman Salma Sultana Chowdhury, UNO Chaiti Sorbobidda, and AC-Land Arifur Rahman.







