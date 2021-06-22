Corona situation affects mango market in Rajshahi



Baneshwar Mango Haat in Rajshahi. photo: observer

Local storekeepers say farmers harvested a bumper yield this year as the favourable weather conditions have been remaining since the beginning of the season. Extensive imports of mangoes are also taking place but outside wholesalers are coming much less in the market. This has led to the loss of several crores of taka to the local mango traders and farmers this year.

While visiting the haat, it was seen that a record amount of mango was exported this year compared to last year's. However, the wholesalers are much less in the market, for which the price of mango has come down. Extreme misery and frustration have been seen among the mango sellers from different areas. At present, the trading of different varieties of national mango is almost at the last stage.

Lakhna, Khirshapat and Langra mangoes are more prevalent in the markets now. Fazli and Amrapali are supposed to appear on the market from Monday as per the directive given by the administration. At present Lakhna mango is being sold for Tk 450 to 500. Khersapat and Langra mangoes are being sold from Tk 1,200 to 1,500.

Shariful Islam, a mango farmer from Shahbazpur area of the upazila, said due to the syndicate of local traders and Covid-19 situation, the farmers are getting much lower prices.

Bazlur Rahman, a mango storekeeper at Baneshwar Bazaar, said the corona epidemic had brought some effects on the mango market. Compared to the last year, the import of mango in the market is much higher this time. At the same time, the buyer is much less. However, those who are buying mangoes from different orchards and selling these in the market will suffer the most.

He added that if the mango market is in such a state this year, farmers and local traders will incur loss of crores of taka.







RAJSHAHI, June 21: Baneshwar Haat which is regarded as the largest mango market in Rajshahi, has been affected by the corona pandemic. Farmers coming from different areas of the upazila are extremely frustrated as the prices are much lower in the busy season.Local storekeepers say farmers harvested a bumper yield this year as the favourable weather conditions have been remaining since the beginning of the season. Extensive imports of mangoes are also taking place but outside wholesalers are coming much less in the market. This has led to the loss of several crores of taka to the local mango traders and farmers this year.While visiting the haat, it was seen that a record amount of mango was exported this year compared to last year's. However, the wholesalers are much less in the market, for which the price of mango has come down. Extreme misery and frustration have been seen among the mango sellers from different areas. At present, the trading of different varieties of national mango is almost at the last stage.Lakhna, Khirshapat and Langra mangoes are more prevalent in the markets now. Fazli and Amrapali are supposed to appear on the market from Monday as per the directive given by the administration. At present Lakhna mango is being sold for Tk 450 to 500. Khersapat and Langra mangoes are being sold from Tk 1,200 to 1,500.Shariful Islam, a mango farmer from Shahbazpur area of the upazila, said due to the syndicate of local traders and Covid-19 situation, the farmers are getting much lower prices.Bazlur Rahman, a mango storekeeper at Baneshwar Bazaar, said the corona epidemic had brought some effects on the mango market. Compared to the last year, the import of mango in the market is much higher this time. At the same time, the buyer is much less. However, those who are buying mangoes from different orchards and selling these in the market will suffer the most.He added that if the mango market is in such a state this year, farmers and local traders will incur loss of crores of taka.