Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 1:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Long route buses from Dhaka suspended       
Home Countryside

Corona situation affects mango market in Rajshahi

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

Baneshwar Mango Haat in Rajshahi. photo: observer

Baneshwar Mango Haat in Rajshahi. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, June 21: Baneshwar Haat which is regarded as the largest mango market in Rajshahi, has been affected by the corona pandemic. Farmers coming from different areas of the upazila are extremely frustrated as the prices are much lower in the busy season.
Local storekeepers say farmers harvested a bumper yield this year as the favourable weather conditions have been remaining since the beginning of the season. Extensive imports of mangoes are also taking place but outside wholesalers are coming much less in the market. This has led to the loss of several crores of taka to the local mango traders and farmers this year.
While visiting the haat, it was seen that a record amount of mango was exported this year compared to last year's. However, the wholesalers are much less in the market, for which the price of mango has come down. Extreme misery and frustration have been seen among the mango sellers from different areas. At present, the trading of different varieties of national mango is almost at the last stage.
Lakhna, Khirshapat and Langra mangoes are more prevalent in the markets now. Fazli and Amrapali are supposed to appear on the market from Monday as per the directive given by the administration. At present Lakhna mango is being sold for Tk 450 to 500. Khersapat and Langra mangoes are being sold from Tk 1,200 to 1,500.
Shariful Islam, a mango farmer from Shahbazpur area of the upazila, said due to the syndicate of local traders and Covid-19 situation, the farmers are getting much lower prices.
Bazlur Rahman, a mango storekeeper at Baneshwar Bazaar, said the corona epidemic had brought some effects on the mango market. Compared to the last year, the import of mango in the market is much higher this time. At the same time, the buyer is much less. However, those who are buying mangoes from different orchards and selling these in the market will suffer the most.
He added that if the mango market is in such a state this year, farmers and local traders will incur loss of crores of taka.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mentally-disabled man ‘commits suicide’ at Baraigram
Teachers of Mohammadpur Upazila in Magura formed a human chain
The budget of Tk 50,35,15,000 has been announced for Baraigram Municipality
Thrust on eradicating child marriage from society
Three found dead in three districts
Covid-19: 35 more die, 1,353 more infected in 21 districts
Fever fear haunts people at Fulbari
Man hacked to death over extramarital affair


Latest News
Long route buses from Dhaka suspended
New poor from COVID-19 pandemic is temporary: Mannan
RMG factories to remain open in 7 dists
Two girls drowns in Kishoreganj pond
AL candidate wins Laxmipur-2 by-polls
HC questions exclusion of SSC-2016 passed students from admission test
Youth dies from electrocution in Ashulia
No evidences found linking Covid vaccination causes infertility: Experts
Will Smith reveals title of his upcoming memoir, calls it 'labour of love'
Farmer dies falling off tree in Satkhira
Most Read News
Sustainable rural development initiative: Practices and learning of LGSP
A concise understanding on Pakistan - Afghanistan relations
Munia-mania sold out, panicked-Pori Moni’ selling
102 Bangladeshis arrested in Malaysia
Commander of Air Base Bashar,  Air Vice Marshal Md Nazrul Islam
Myanmar rejects UN ruling
Three murdered in three dists
China unhappy with Nepal
DCCI, Vietnam embassy to boost trade cooperation
BD ‘deeply disappointed’ over UNGA resolution on Myanmar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft