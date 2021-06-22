Iran’s only nuclear plant shut down for maintenance

TEHRAN, June 21: Iran's only nuclear power plant has been temporarily shut down as authorities gave on Monday conflicting reports on what looks like a regular maintenance operation.

The Bushehr plant and its 1,000-megawatt reactor, on Iran's southern coast, were completed by Russia after years of delay and officially handed over in September 2013, raising regional concerns in what is an earthquake prone area. The shutdown comes as Tehran and world powers attempt to revive a hobbled 2015 agreement on Iran's nuclear programme in Vienna talks, which an EU negotiator said Sunday were moving "closer to a deal".

That agreement is stanchly opposed by Israel, which Tehran has accused in the past of sabotage against its nuclear enrichment efforts.

"Following a technical fault at Bushehr power plant, and after a one-day notice to the energy ministry, the plant was temporarily shut down and taken off the power grid," the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on its website around Sunday midnight. -AFP