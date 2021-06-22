Video
Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 1:33 AM
Foreign News

HK pro-democracy paper Apple Daily to shut on Friday

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

HONG KONG, June 21: Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily said Monday its board will decide whether to close the publication at their next meeting on Friday after an asset freeze by authorities using a new national security law left the outspoken media group unable to pay staff.
Apple Daily has long been a thorn in Beijing's side, with unapologetic support for the city's pro-democracy movement and caustic criticism of China's authoritarian leaders. Its owner Jimmy Lai is in jail and was among the first to be charged under the security law after its imposition last year.
Its chief editor and CEO were detained last week and its finances frozen under the law, which Beijing has used to stamp out dissent in the international business hub.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

