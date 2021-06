People participate in a group yoga class in the iconic Times Square

Saudi talks up strength after US cuts military assets

Russia, Myanmar to bolster ties as junta leader in Moscow

Iran’s only nuclear plant shut down for maintenance

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Protesters, some holding flares, taking part in a demonstration against the military coup in Monywa, Sagaing region, Myanmar on June 21. photo : AFP

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]