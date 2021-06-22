Video
Home Foreign News

Free jabs for all Indian adults

Modi hails yoga ‘shield’; New policy aims to speed up drive

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

NEW DELHI, June 21: India opened up free vaccinations to all adults in an attempt to bolster its inoculation drive on Monday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off a muted International Yoga Day hailing the practice's "protective" properties against the virus.
The government had expanded the vaccine rollout to include all adults aged below 45 on May 1, but states and private hospitals had to procure and buy the shots themselves for the younger age group, leading to confusion and shortages.
But New Delhi later changed tack, announcing it would procure 75 percent of vaccine supplies and distribute them to states so that they can inoculate people for free. So far it has administered 275 million shots, with barely four percent of people fully vaccinated. The government aims to inoculate all of India's almost 1.1 billion adults by the end of the year.
The free rollout came as Modi marked the annual Yoga Day event with an early-morning address to the nation as it emerges from the surge, saying that the practice had again proved itself to be a source of "inner strength".
"When I speak to frontline warriors, they tell me that they have adopted yoga as a protective shield in their fight against coronavirus. Doctors have strengthened themselves with yoga and also used yoga to treat their patients," Modi said.
Public parks were re-opened in Delhi on Monday just in time, but the number of events for Yoga Day was cut back around the country for the second year running because of the pandemic. With 58,419 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded less than 60,000 fresh infections after 81 days, according to the union health ministry's data on Sunday.
The country witnessed as many as 1576 deaths and 87,619 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With the new cases, the cumulative caseload has climbed to 29,881,965 including 729,243 active cases. The daily positivity rate in the country stands at 3.22 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is currently at 3.43 per cent.
The daily positivity rate has remained below 5 per cent for 13 consecutive days. As many as 386,713 people have succumbed to the Covid-19 infection so far, while the recoveries reached 28,766,009.
India has launched a new vaccine policy which will see the federal government buying Covid-19 jabs from manufacturers and supplying to states.
India is one of the largest vaccine makers in the world but its own vaccination drive has been moving at a slow pace. It has fully vaccinated just a little over 5% of the total eligible population so far. Shortages continue to persist in many states.    -AFP


