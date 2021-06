People participate in a group yoga class in the iconic Times Square



People participate in a group yoga class in the iconic Times Square on June 20 to celebrate the seventh International Yoga Day as the city opens up following the Covid-19 pandemic. The day-long yoga festival with the theme of "Solstice in Times Square 2021" was attended by more than 3,000 people where yogis, with their yoga mats and flexible bodies, filled Times Square to mark the start of summer. photo : AP