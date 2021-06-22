‘Nuclear deterrents won’t be needed’

ISLAMABAD, June 21: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that once the Kashmir issue is resolved, there will no longer be any need for nuclear deterrents.

He said this while speaking to journalist Jonathan Swan on Axios on HBO. "Intelligence analysts say Pakistan has the fastest growing nuclear arsenal anywhere in the world. Why?" the interviewer questioned.

"I don't know where they've come up with this. Pakistan's nuclear arsenal is simply a deterrent, to protect ourselves," he said, adding that he was "not sure" whether it was growing. "As far as I know, it's not an offensive thing. Any country which has a neighbour seven times its size would be worried."

He went on to say that he was "completely against nuclear arms". "I always have been. We've had three wars against India and ever since we have had a nuclear deterrent, there has been no war between the two countries. We've had border skirmishes but we've never faced war. "The moment there is a settlement on Kashmir, the two neighbours would live as civilised people. We will not need to have nuclear deterrents."

Imran Khan has again sought the intervention of the US to settle the Kashmir issue with India, a move that is unlikely to go down well with New Delhi, which has consistently spurned mediation by any third party.

Asked what he would discuss during a meeting with Biden, Khan replied: "The US has a big responsibility, the most powerful nation in the world - almost 1.4 billion people living in the subcontinent, we are held hostage [by] one dispute in Kashmir.

"A disputed territory, according to the UN Security Council resolutions. There should have been a plebiscite for the people of Kashmir to decide about their own future. That has never taken place, it's festering. If the Americans have the resolve, the will, this can be sorted out."

Asked why he was so outspoken about Islamophobia in the West but silent about the genocide of Uighur Muslims in China, he said that all issues were discussed with China "behind closed doors".

"China has been one of the greatest friends to us in our most difficult times. When we were really struggling, China came to our rescue. We respect the way they are and whatever issues we have, we speak behind closed doors.

"I look around the world what's happening in Palestine, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Afghanistan. Am I going to start talking about everything? I concentrate on what is happening on my border, in my country."

He questioned why this was such a big issue in the Western world when the people of occupied Kashmir were being ignored. "It is much more relevant. Compared to what may be going on with the Uighurs, 100,000 Kashmiris have been killed," he said, adding that the occupied valley had been turned into an "open prison".

"Why is that not an issue?" he asked, adding that he considered it to be "hypocrisy".

He said that he was concentrating on the things that concerned the country and its borders. "One hundred thousand Kashmiris dying, that concerns me more because half of Kashmir is in Pakistan," he said. -DAWN







