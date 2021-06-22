â€˜Irresponsible gameplanâ€™: TMC on BJP claims of fresh statehood call

KOLKATA, June 21: A statehood movement is building up in Jangalmahal, the forested area in the western part of Bengal, a BJP leader has claimed days after a couple of his party colleagues demanded that a separate Union Territory be carved out of north Bengal. But while Jangalmahal lies over the districts of Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram, BJP MP Soumitra Khan has said the demand for statehood has spilled over to other districts as well. His list includes Birbhum, Burdwan, Asansol, East and West Midnapore.

Saumitra Khan, MP from the Bishnupur seat who is currently in New Delhi, said people in the region were frustrated by the lack of jobs and development and worried that the way Mamata Banerjee calls top leaders of the country "outsiders". There is concern that she might label people living in Jangalmahal outsiders too one day, he said.

"Our demand is Mamata should withdraw this word… outsider. Otherwise, one day she may even call us outsiders,"he said.

The state's ruling Trinamool Congress has accused BJP of brewing trouble after failing to come to power in the state in the recently concluded assembly elections. Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has called it "irresponsible gameplan by the BJP".

The BJP has a strong base in north Bengal that bucked the trend in the recent assembly election and voted for the party. In the recent elections, the BJP had also focussed on Jangalmahal, which was part of the Maoist corridor during the first term of the Mamata Banerjee government.

Several BJP leaders have already spoken of a broader statehood demand in north Bengal, which has seen the Gorkhaland agitation since the 1980s.

On June 15, a couple of BJP MPs flagged a controversial demand to carve out a Union Territory comprising several districts of North Bengal during a closed-door meeting of party MP for Alipurduar, John Barla. -NDTV







