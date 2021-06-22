Video
Sports

France lose injured Dembele for the rest of Euro 2020

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

BUDAPEST, JUNE 21: France have lost Ousmane Dembele for the rest of Euro 2020 after X-rays showed the Barcelona winger's knee injury would not heal in time, the French Football Federation said on Monday.
Dembele, 24, was hurt in the closing minutes of the 1-1 draw against Hungary in Budapest on Saturday after coming on as a substitute. X-rays on Sunday evening showed he would not be back before the end of the Euros.
"The recovery time is incompatible with keeping him in the squad," the FFF said.
Dembele came off the bench in both France's matches in the Euros.
He replaced Adrien Rabiot for the final seconds of the opening win over Germany and replaced Rabiot again after 57 minutes in Budapest with France losing and hitting the post with a shot before limping off in the 87th minute.    -AFP


