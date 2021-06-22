Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 1:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Long route buses from Dhaka suspended       
Home Sports

Switzerland forced to wait for knock-out fate

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Switzerland's midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (L) scores his team's third goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A football match between Switzerland and Turkey at the Olympic Stadium in Baku on June 20, 2021. photo: AFP

Switzerland's midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (L) scores his team's third goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A football match between Switzerland and Turkey at the Olympic Stadium in Baku on June 20, 2021. photo: AFP

BAKU, JUNE 21: Xherdan Shaqiri scored twice as Switzerland beat Turkey 3-1 in Baku on Sunday but they will have to wait to see if they reach the last 16 of Euro 2020 as one of the four best third-placed teams.
Wales held on to second place in Group A thanks to a superior goal difference after their 1-0 loss to Italy.
Shaqiri's goals came after Haris Seferovic's first-half opener and either side of Irfan Kahveci scoring Turkey's only goal of the tournament.
"Over the next few days I can't do anything. We have to wait," Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic said.
"I'm optimistic we will reach the next round."
Turkey boss Senol Gunes said he would not consider standing down despite his team finishing bottom of the group.
"My thought is not about resigning now," Gunes said.
"I'm very sad to be going out after this. This team is good enough to overcome this. I believe in their talent."
Petkovic made two changes from Wednesday's heavy loss to Italy, including giving Steven Zuber his first start of the championship.
Gunes brought centre-back Merih Demiral back after dropping the Juventus defender last time out, with his side looking to avoid a third straight competitive defeat for the first time since Euro 1996.
Switzerland opened the scoring in the sixth minute, silencing the 17,000 crowd supporting Turkey due to close historical and diplomatic ties between Ankara and Baku.
Seferovic buried a low effort past Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir for his 22nd international goal, after Zuber's turn and pass.
Zuber was involved again for the second 20 minutes later, as Seferovic held up possession and his pass deflected to the Eintracht Frankfurt winger's feet.
The former Hoffenheim man then fed Shaqiri who curled a sublime effort past a helpless Cakir from the edge of the box.
Shaqiri should have doubled his account for the match less than two minutes later when a bursting run put the Liverpool midfielder clear with just the goalkeeper to beat, but Cakir saved with his foot.
- Zuber on-form -
Just after the half-hour mark, Turkey left-back Mert Muldur tested goalkeeper Yann Sommer with a shot from outside the area but the 32-year-old, who became a father for a second time earlier this week, parried away.
Switzerland's advantage was halved on the hour mark to send the crowd wild.
Hakan Calhanoglu fed Kahveci who shimmied outside the area before firing a left-footed strike into the top corner for his first international goal.
But Switzerland restored their two-goal lead six minutes later as Shaqiri claimed his second.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
England shutting out Euro 2020 'noise': Sterling
Loew dampens German Euro 2020 euphoria after Portugal rout
France lose injured Dembele for the rest of Euro 2020
Mancini rekindles Italy's love for Azzurri
Pessina seals top spot for Italy as beaten Wales qualify for last 16
Switzerland forced to wait for knock-out fate
South Africa in charge of second Test
Rain washes out fourth day of World Test Championship final


Latest News
Long route buses from Dhaka suspended
New poor from COVID-19 pandemic is temporary: Mannan
RMG factories to remain open in 7 dists
Two girls drowns in Kishoreganj pond
AL candidate wins Laxmipur-2 by-polls
HC questions exclusion of SSC-2016 passed students from admission test
Youth dies from electrocution in Ashulia
No evidences found linking Covid vaccination causes infertility: Experts
Will Smith reveals title of his upcoming memoir, calls it 'labour of love'
Farmer dies falling off tree in Satkhira
Most Read News
Sustainable rural development initiative: Practices and learning of LGSP
A concise understanding on Pakistan - Afghanistan relations
Munia-mania sold out, panicked-Pori Moni’ selling
102 Bangladeshis arrested in Malaysia
Commander of Air Base Bashar,  Air Vice Marshal Md Nazrul Islam
Myanmar rejects UN ruling
Three murdered in three dists
China unhappy with Nepal
DCCI, Vietnam embassy to boost trade cooperation
BD ‘deeply disappointed’ over UNGA resolution on Myanmar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft