Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 1:31 AM
Long route buses from Dhaka suspended       
Home Sports

Dhaka Premier League

Abahani win nerves test, Doleshwar down Sk Jamal

Saif, Shanto stars, Hasanuzzaman\'s ton goes in vain

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Sports Reporter

Saif, Shanto stars, Hasanuzzaman's ton goes in vain
Nazmul Hossain Shanto of Abahani playing a shot. photo: FACEBOOK

Nazmul Hossain Shanto of Abahani playing a shot. photo: FACEBOOK

Abahani Limited and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club won in low scoring affairs while Partex Sporting Club drowned under Old DOHS Sports Club's run-galore in respective Dhaka Premier Division Twenty20 Cricket League 2021 matches on Monday.

Abahani vs Gazi Group
Abahani won last ball thriller over Gazi Group Cricketers after Nazmul Hossain Shanto's dominating fifty at Sher-e- Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Winning the toss Abahani preferred to field first and wrapped up Gazi group for 130 runs. Soumya Sarkar (30), Zakir Hossain (27) and Mominul Haque (25) were the mentionable Gazi scorers.
Mohammad Saifuddin was the main destroyer with the ball. The pace bowling all-rounder hauled four wickets spending 18 runs while Mehedi Rana took three, Tanzim Shakib two and Mosaddek Hossain Saikat picked one wicket for Abahani.
Sky Blues in reply, had to sweat over to reach at a gettable target due to top orders failure. Three of Abahani batting cards departed for ducks. But Shanto was the man against the stream. His 58 off 49 bring the one wicket victory for Abahani in the penultimate delivery of the game.
Mukidul Islam claimed three wickets while Mahmudullah and Mahedi Hasan picked two wickets each.

Prime Doleshwar
vs Sk Jamal
Saif Hasan all-rounds as Prime Doleshwar bagged convincing six wickets' win over Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the other match of the day at SBNCS.
Doleshwar invited Sheikh Jamal and restricted at 123 for nine. Skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan was the only Sheikh Jamal batter to be mentioned. The wicketkeeper stormed for 42 off 24. Imrul kayes was the next leading scorer with 27 runs next to his name.
Rejaur Rahman Raja claimed three wickets while Shafiqul Islam took two wickets. Saif, Kamrul Islam Rabbi and Shorifullah shared one wicket apiece.
Prime Doleshwar in reply, reached at 126 runs for four wickets with 14 balls remaining after Saif Hasan's smashing fifty. Saif hammered 60 runs from 33 balls.
Mohammad Ashraful and Sohrawardi Shuvo shared the four wickets equally between themselves.

Old DOHS vs Partex
Hasanuzzaman's daddy hundred failed to rescue Partex Sporting Club as Old DOHS won run-flooded affair by 23 runs at BKSP Ground-3.
Batting first Old DOHS posted 199 runs on the board losing two wickets. Opener Rakin Ahmed was unbeaten but for eight short of a century while skipper Mohaiminul Khan remained not out scoring 50 runs. Besides, Anisul Islam Emon collected 34 runs.
Hubair Hossain was the only successful bowler for Partex, who bagged one wicket allowing 32 runs.
Partex in reply were able to manage 176 runs losing eight wickets as Hasanuzzaman's fight back remained fruitless because of getting no support from the other end. He scored 105 runs from 52 balls. Wicketkeeper Abbas Musa was the only man to support Hasanuzzaman for a while. Musa scored 31 runs.
Abdur Rashid took three wickets while Rakibul Hasan and Asaduzzaman Payel shared two wickets each.


« PreviousNext »

