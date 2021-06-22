ARB college SC go goal feast in women's football

Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College Sporting Club went goal feast when they recorded an overwhelming 7-0 victory over Cumilla United Club in a match of the Women's Football League held on Monday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

In the day's match, Nasrin Akter, Kohati Kisku, Mahfuza Khatun, Anika Tanjum, Anuching Mogini, Afeida Khandakar and Sohagi Kisku scored one goal each for the winning sides in the one-sided affairs.

The day's win saw Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College Sporting Club improved their tally with 21 points from eight matches while Cumilla United Club remained at their previous credit of eight points playing the same number of matches.

Earlier, in the day's first match, FC Brahmanbaria defeated Jamalpur Kacharipara Akadas by 3-1 goals. In the proceeding, Munmun Akter put FC Brahmanbaria ahead in the 19th minute while Khaleda Khatun of Jamalpur Kacharipara scored a suicidal goal in the 61st minute.

After the resumption, Lipi Akter pulled one back scoring a lone goal for Jamalpur Kacharipara in the 53rd minute of the match while Sadia Akter sealed the victory for FC Brahmanbaria scoring another goal in the 77th minute of the match.

With the day's win, FC Brahmanbaria moved up third position in the points table with 12 points from eight matches while Jamalpur Kacharipara Akadas remained at their previous credit of six points also playing the same number of outings. -BSS









