Diya Siddique storms in singles' third round



Bangladesh ace archer Diya Siddique.

Diya wins by 27-24, 29-25 and 27-24 points over the opponent to secure the round.

While Diya is keeping hope alive, her fellow male and female archers failed in all the team events already. Although the men's team was able to pass the first round, it stumbled in the second round and got eliminated. Women's team were eliminated from the first round, on the other hand.

Bangladesh archers are actually vying for a quota based ticket for the France Olympic yet the possibility to get one is getting narrow with all the outcomes.

In the Archery World Cup 2021 Satge-2 in Lausanne, Switzerland in May, archers Ruman Shana and Diya Siddique won silver medal in Recurve Mixed Teams event and it was the ever best result of the country in the World Cup.

Earlier on last Thursday, an eight-member Bangladesh national archery contingent including four male and four female archers went to France capital Paris to participate in the event.

The archers were Ruman Shana, Ram Krishn Saha, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Abdur Rhman Alif, Diya Siddique, Bueaty Roy, Mehnaz Akter Monira and Nasrin Akter. German-born head coach Martin Frederick, Coach Ziaul Haque and Team Manager Faruq Dhali went with the team there.







Bangladesh ace archer Diya Siddique had made it to the third round of women' singles in the ongoing 2021 Hyundai Archery World Cup Stage-3 on Monday outsmarting Argentine recurve archer Florencia Leithold by 20-6 set points in Paris, France.Diya wins by 27-24, 29-25 and 27-24 points over the opponent to secure the round.While Diya is keeping hope alive, her fellow male and female archers failed in all the team events already. Although the men's team was able to pass the first round, it stumbled in the second round and got eliminated. Women's team were eliminated from the first round, on the other hand.Bangladesh archers are actually vying for a quota based ticket for the France Olympic yet the possibility to get one is getting narrow with all the outcomes.In the Archery World Cup 2021 Satge-2 in Lausanne, Switzerland in May, archers Ruman Shana and Diya Siddique won silver medal in Recurve Mixed Teams event and it was the ever best result of the country in the World Cup.Earlier on last Thursday, an eight-member Bangladesh national archery contingent including four male and four female archers went to France capital Paris to participate in the event.The archers were Ruman Shana, Ram Krishn Saha, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Abdur Rhman Alif, Diya Siddique, Bueaty Roy, Mehnaz Akter Monira and Nasrin Akter. German-born head coach Martin Frederick, Coach Ziaul Haque and Team Manager Faruq Dhali went with the team there.