Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 1:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Long route buses from Dhaka suspended       
Home Sports

2021 Archery World Cup Stage-3

Diya Siddique storms in singles' third round

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh ace archer Diya Siddique.

Bangladesh ace archer Diya Siddique.

Bangladesh ace archer Diya Siddique had made it to the third round of women' singles in the ongoing 2021 Hyundai Archery World Cup Stage-3 on Monday outsmarting Argentine recurve archer Florencia Leithold by 20-6 set points in Paris, France.
Diya wins by 27-24, 29-25 and 27-24 points over the opponent to secure the round.  
While Diya is keeping hope alive, her fellow male and female archers failed in all the team events already. Although the men's team was able to pass the first round, it stumbled in the second round and got eliminated. Women's team were eliminated from the first round, on the other hand.
Bangladesh archers are actually vying for a quota based ticket for the France Olympic yet the possibility to get one is getting narrow with all the outcomes.  
In the Archery World Cup 2021 Satge-2 in Lausanne, Switzerland in May, archers Ruman Shana and Diya Siddique won silver medal in Recurve Mixed Teams event and it was the ever best result of the country in the World Cup.
Earlier on last Thursday, an eight-member Bangladesh national archery contingent including four male and four female archers went to France capital Paris to participate in the event.
The archers were Ruman Shana, Ram Krishn Saha, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Abdur Rhman Alif, Diya Siddique, Bueaty Roy, Mehnaz Akter Monira and Nasrin Akter. German-born head coach Martin Frederick, Coach Ziaul Haque and Team Manager Faruq Dhali went with the team there.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
England shutting out Euro 2020 'noise': Sterling
Loew dampens German Euro 2020 euphoria after Portugal rout
France lose injured Dembele for the rest of Euro 2020
Mancini rekindles Italy's love for Azzurri
Pessina seals top spot for Italy as beaten Wales qualify for last 16
Switzerland forced to wait for knock-out fate
South Africa in charge of second Test
Rain washes out fourth day of World Test Championship final


Latest News
Long route buses from Dhaka suspended
New poor from COVID-19 pandemic is temporary: Mannan
RMG factories to remain open in 7 dists
Two girls drowns in Kishoreganj pond
AL candidate wins Laxmipur-2 by-polls
HC questions exclusion of SSC-2016 passed students from admission test
Youth dies from electrocution in Ashulia
No evidences found linking Covid vaccination causes infertility: Experts
Will Smith reveals title of his upcoming memoir, calls it 'labour of love'
Farmer dies falling off tree in Satkhira
Most Read News
Sustainable rural development initiative: Practices and learning of LGSP
A concise understanding on Pakistan - Afghanistan relations
Munia-mania sold out, panicked-Pori Moni’ selling
102 Bangladeshis arrested in Malaysia
Commander of Air Base Bashar,  Air Vice Marshal Md Nazrul Islam
Myanmar rejects UN ruling
Three murdered in three dists
China unhappy with Nepal
DCCI, Vietnam embassy to boost trade cooperation
BD ‘deeply disappointed’ over UNGA resolution on Myanmar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft