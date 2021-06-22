Video
Sri Lankan team travels to Cardiff

Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
BIPIN DANI 

The Sri Lankan team on Sunday travelled to Cardiff, three days ahead at the venue for the first (night) match (T-20I) on England tour, it is learnt here.  
The team, after spending about 12 days in Manchester, could not play any competitive match against English counties but had to be content with the two inter-alia matches-one each, 50 overs and 20 overs- because of the pandemic situations.  
"Yes, the players are in good spirits and raring to go against the host", a member of the support staff said.
"Dhananjaya Lakshan who suffered a knee injury on this tour is recovering well and his selection in the final XI will depend on team management's decision", the source further added.
"Our players have been watching the World Test Championship (WCT) final on TV when not at the gym or at the pool", he added.
Former captain Kumar Sangakkara, the only Sri Lankan, is one of the commentators on TV for this Test.






