Fixtures confirmed, Tigers to depart on June 29

Ending all smokes Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed Zimbabwe tour officially on Monday.

"Bangladesh cricket team's Zimbabwe tour has been finalised," BCB's Cricket Ops Chairman Akram Khan told journalists. "We'll leave the country on June 28 or 29".

The formal tour is scheduled to kick start with one-off Test between July 7 and 11 before which, guests are supposed to play a two-day warm-up match on July 3 and 4.

During their month long tour, Tigers will play three ODIs and four T20i matches. The ODI matches will be held on July 16, 18 and 20 respectively while T20i matches will take place on July 23, 25, 27 and 29.

"As per the previous scheduled, we'll begin the tour with one-off Test from July 7. There was no change in the schedule," Akram said on Monday.

The fate of the series deemed opaque after Zimbabwe Cricket's (ZC) postponement of all cricketing activities couple of weeks back due to deterioration of Covid-19 condition across the country.

ZC however, had lodged an urgent appeal to the Government, through the Sports and Recreation Commission, for permission to carry on international cricket.







