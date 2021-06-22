Banking Events

Video
Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 1:30 AM
Published : Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

AB Bank President and Managing Director Tarique Afzal and S.A Group of Industries Chairman Md. Shahabuddin Alam exchanging documents after signing a   Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of other officials at a ceremony held in the city recently. Under this agreement, collections of S.A Group will be routed through AB Bank branches and agent outlets. Salary of 2500 employees of S.A Group will be processed through AB Bank account; they will be also able to enjoy credit card facilities, said a press release.


Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Company Secretary Md. Abul Bashar is handing over more than 200 packets of relief items to Md. Rabiul Islam, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic, Gulshan Zone, Dhaka Metropolitan Police to help unemployed and helpless people as part of bank's corporate social responsibility. As relief rice, pulses, potatoes, salt, flour and soap distributed to each family. Inspector of Police, Traffic, Gulshan Zone Mostafa Kamrul Hasan are also seen in the picture.


First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali inaugurating the foundation course of Trainee Assistant Cash Officers recently by using digital platform. Among others, A. K. M. Amjad Hussain, Principal, A.K Mojibur Rahman and Shahid Mujtaba Jamal, Faculty Member(s) of  Bank's Training Institute are present on the programme.



