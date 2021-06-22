

IBBL Mymensingh Zone holds seminar on Shariah compliance

Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of the Bank addressed the programme as special guest. Dr. Mohammad Monzur-E-Elahi, Member, IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant.

Bashir Ahamed, Head of Mymensingh Zone presided over the programme while Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President, Head of Branches and bank officials under Mymensingh Zone attended the webinar.





