Marico BD raises Tk.3.20 Lakhs to help educate underprivileged girls

Marico Bangladesh's vibrant hair oil brand, Parachute Advansed Beliphool launched a special campaign to raise awareness for educating underprivileged girls. Under this initiative, the brand raised and donated Tk. 3,20,000 to Amal Foundation's Education Fund for Disadvantaged Girls.

As part of the campaign, various awareness initiatives on print and digital media were carried out including an exclusive online video highlighting the cause, interviews by the brand ambassador, TV reports and consumer engagement on social media. The social media engagement resulted in funds accumulating to Tk. 3.20 lakhs driven by viewer participation in the digital campaign.

On behalf of Amal Foundation, Nasir Ahmed, Operations Manager and Jarin Salsabil Progga, Creative Designer accepted the cheque for the funds from Jannatul Ferdous Oishee, Brand Ambassador of Parachute Advansed Beliphool on 1st June 2021 at Nikunja, Dhaka. Regarding the campaign, Jannatul Ferdous Oishee said: "I believe that together, Parachute Advansed Beliphool and Amal Foundation, have set a tremendous example of how a female forward brand can have a bigger purpose for their consumers by supporting their education for underprivileged girls."











